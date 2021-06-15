Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 76,486 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 76,486 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $141,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

