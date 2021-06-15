Prudential Financial Inc. Has $128.23 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.18% of AGCO worth $128,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

AGCO stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

