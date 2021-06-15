Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of American Express worth $83,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express stock opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

