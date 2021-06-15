Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 11,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,251. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.