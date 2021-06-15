PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 176.7% in May

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
