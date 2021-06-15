Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to report sales of $10.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,188 shares of company stock worth $31,547,791. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

