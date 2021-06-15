Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Puma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Puma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610. Puma has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

