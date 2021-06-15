PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $641,698.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

