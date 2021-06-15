Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 211,472 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 211,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS PMGMU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.