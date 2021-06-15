Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $288,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

