Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases 58,323 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 307.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Sierra Oncology worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRRA opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

