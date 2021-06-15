Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNCH. Bank of America began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

