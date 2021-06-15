Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,321,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,982 shares of company stock valued at $797,573. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.