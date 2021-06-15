Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $92.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ashland Global by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 939,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $6,835,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.