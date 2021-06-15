QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Receives $75.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.73.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,444. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QTS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 263,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,333. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
