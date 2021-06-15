Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 516.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

PKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

