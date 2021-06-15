Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General stock opened at $209.55 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

