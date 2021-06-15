Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 254 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

