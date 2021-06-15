Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

