Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

