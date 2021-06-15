Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $343,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

