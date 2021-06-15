Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

