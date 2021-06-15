Quarterhill Inc. (QTRHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 9th

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,414. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Quarterhill had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

