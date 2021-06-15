Quarterhill Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,414. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 13.07%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

