RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RadNet were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in RadNet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in RadNet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in RadNet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.45 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

