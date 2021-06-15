Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

NYSE RL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 577,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

