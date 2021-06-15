Raymond James Analysts Give (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) a C$2.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of (OPS.V) stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

