Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

