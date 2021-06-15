Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,239 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies worth $106,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.