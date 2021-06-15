Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

