Realio Network Hits Market Cap of $9.99 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003801 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $294,508.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00180927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00978275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,975.64 or 0.99873918 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

