Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,242 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE O opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

