Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 817.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 161,357 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 115,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.