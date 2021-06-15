Rede Wealth LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 245,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,154,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

