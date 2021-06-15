Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Regional Health Properties news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of RHE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 298,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74. Regional Health Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

