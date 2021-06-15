Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IVE traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

