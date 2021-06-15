Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 5,071 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,770. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

