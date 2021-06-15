Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head to Head Contrast

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32% Glaukos -34.83% -6.44% -4.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 8.37 -$1.21 million $0.02 227.50 Glaukos $224.96 million 16.57 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -70.04

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Repro Med Systems and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Glaukos 1 5 1 0 2.00

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.49%. Glaukos has a consensus target price of $70.14, indicating a potential downside of 12.92%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Glaukos on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

