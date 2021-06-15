Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE SHO opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

