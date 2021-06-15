ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $270.00 at Oppenheimer

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $231.70 on Tuesday. ResMed has a one year low of $157.78 and a one year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.