Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

