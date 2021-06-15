Reviewing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ideanomics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ideanomics and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.11%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.38%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Blade Air Mobility N/A -195.81% -3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Blade Air Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 47.59 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -6.95 Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Blade Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.