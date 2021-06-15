Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 71,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

