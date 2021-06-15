RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

RF Industries stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.12. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96.

Get RF Industries alerts:

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.