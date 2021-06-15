Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 468 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of HCI Group worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.68. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

