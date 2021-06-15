Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 116.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.