Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.51%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

