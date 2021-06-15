Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citi Trends by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Citi Trends by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

