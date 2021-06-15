Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,409 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,289 shares of company stock worth $888,525. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

