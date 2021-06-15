Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,714 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Phreesia worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHR stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

